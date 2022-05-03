To The Daily Sun,
It is truly comical to watch Democrats like Sen. Maggie Hassan begin to show some interest in Title 42. She has been quiet for the past year while two million people have crossed into the United States from over 100 foreign countries, some of them transporting drugs, however she is apparently ready to support some kind of action to protect the border.
Why is Sen. Hassan suddenly raising concern? The answer is simple being that she is up for reelection. The Senator wants your support. Just recently 23 people captured by U.S. border patrol have been identified as having a history of terrorism. This number does not include those who got away. When Jen Psaki was asked about this in a White House briefing she reflected on the apparently small number. My concern is that six people brought down the World Trade Center. How soon we forget.
This country is in a dangerous and perilous situation without question. Her demeanor reminds me of the Jack in the Box toy where a person simple pops up. Sen. Hassan realizes that her future in politics is extremely questionable. It is time for the voters to decide.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
