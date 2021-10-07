To The Daily Sun,
It was truly infuriating to watch Sen. Jeanne Shaheen go through the motions on the Armed Services Committee and ask softball questions to Gen. Mark Milley at the recent hearing regarding the evacuation of Afghanistan.
To watch Shaheen placate a person who had the responsibility to make sure that American troops were properly positioned and effectively used to achieve the best possible results is absolutely mind-blowing, however it is what Shaheen is all about. She protects malfeasance and continues to treat stupidity as though it is a virtue.
Thirteen service people died in part because of Gen. Milley and all Sen. Shaheen had to say was that it will hopefully never happen again which is very profound, but tell this to the families of those killed and maimed.
Sen. Shaheen is all about politics and getting re-elected, plain and simple. She has failed to realize that bad decisions such as leaving Bagram and losing control of the entire evacuation let down those who will ultimately die at the hands of the Taliban. Our nation is worse off because of politicians like Shaheen.
Kenneth Bowers
Wolfeboro
