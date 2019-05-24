To The Daily Sun,
A quote from President John Kennedy that I think Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer ought to take to heart:
“I think it is important for us ... to have a Congress which will work with the Executive in providing a better life for our people in the cities, on the farms — and not merely to stand still and not merely to oppose and not merely to say that every new proposal must be defeated.” — John F. Kennedy
Dave Schwotzer
Meredith
