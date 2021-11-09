To The Daily Sun,
Come join us tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., at the Laconia High School football field for the powderpuff game hosted by the National Honor Society. Watch the senior and freshman versus the junior and sophomores, in an all girls flag football game. This is a fun event for all ages, and only $5 for adults and children 13 and up, $3 dollars for 12 years and under, and veterans are free. All proceeds made will go to support the veterans here in New Hampshire. Concessions will be offered as well, we look forward to seeing you there, and appreciate all the support we can get for NH veterans.
Katie Westcott
Laconia
