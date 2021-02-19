To The Daily Sun,
I am Kathleen DeWolfe and I am seeking reelection to the Ashland Board of Selectmen for a two-year term. Selectmen must have a good working knowledge of municipal government functions. I have gained this experience as a current member of the BOS, current BOS representative to the Planning Board, BOS member to the union negotiation team and a past member of the Heritage Commission and Conservation Commission. I am the current Ashland representative to the Pemi River Local Advisory Committee.
I have experience with and a working knowledge of the municipal process working with both a town administrator and town manager form of municipal governance. This knowledge will be vital in the months ahead as a new town manager is hired. The long awaited Main Street sidewalk revitalization/TAP grant, in partnership with the NH Dept of Transportation, begins in the Spring. The water and sewer receiving station implementation continues as well as the public works street and culvert upgrades and upgrades to the historic Ashland Town Office. Risk and liability issues remains an area of continued oversight to protect employees and programs. I have a good understanding and history of these ongoing projects.
Ashland is also evaluating and upgrading the dated infrastructure for the continued vital electrical needs of the ratepayers of the Ashland Electric Department. This area is of immediate concern as the BOS has begun implementation of some upgrades in conjunction with VT Public Power Supply Authority and other electric vendors. I have working knowledge with the above as a current BOS member.
I will continue to strive in my commitment to make Ashland an open and welcoming community to all who call this town home. I hope to have the voters' continued support for the next two years. Thank you.
Kathleen DeWolfe
Ashland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.