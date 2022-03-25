To The Daily Sun,
As a former member of the Belknap County Delegation, I cannot imagine a more foolhardy move than ousting Rusty McLear from the Gunstock Commission. Rusty is the ultimate "idea man"; just look around downtown Meredith as an example. Moreover, he has the resources to put his ideas into action, a truly valuable asset.
Rusty says he'll be back. Gunstock and Belknap County can only hope so.
Kate Miller
Meredith
