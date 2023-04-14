A key issue with considering ESG values in investing is that there is no standard for measurement of these values. It is up to the individual investing the funds to determine the “ESG values” associated with a specific investment (arbitrary). Gov. Chris Sununu is doing his job and meeting his fiducial responsibilities regarding invested tax dollars. Further, it’s condescending to say people of NH aren’t aware of the negative consequences of burning fossil fuels, etc. Many of us are aware of the downsides of fossil fuels, but we are practical. Electric cars will not be the answer to this issue anytime soon. They do not have practical range (max of 250 miles on one charge) and don’t work well in cold (further decrease range) if they start at all. Then consider the negatives associated with mining the minerals for the batteries. The batteries are only good for 110,000 miles lifetime, and they can’t be recycled with no plans for how to safely dispose of increased quantities. The electrical grid is struggling to meet current demands and there is no plan for providing the electricity that will be required for these cars. Lack of charging stations won’t matter if there is no electricity to feed them. Soon we’ll be told we can’t go to work today because we can’t charge our car (happened last summer in California). How much more pollution will be created in generating the required electricity?
