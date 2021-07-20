To The Daily Sun,
The horrific killing of kittens reported in The Daily Sun on July 7 is prime evidence for why New Hampshire needs an animal abuse registry. Several states have introduced legislation to create registries, similar to sex offender registries, of those who have been convicted of such acts of cruelty (though so far only Tennessee has established one). A nationwide database of registries would be even more effective.
The perpetrator in this case stated that he'd obtained the kittens through Craigslist. An abuser registry would allow shelters as well as users of classified sites such as Craigslist to check the background of potential adopters. It would also aid law enforcement in monitoring offenders. A connection has long been established between abusers of animals and later violence towards people. An abuse registry could help protect both animals and humans in our state. Unfortunately, it would not prevent all such cases, but it could make a significant impact.
Karin Mattson
Laconia
