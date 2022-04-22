To The Daily Sun,
It was surprising and disappointing to read that once again, the Pumpkin Festival has been cancelled and in fact its future is uncertain due to a lack of support from the business community. The reasons given were understandable in light of the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, but there must be solutions that can save the best family-friendly event in Laconia and especially the downtown area. If the burden on businesses is too great, perhaps the Chamber of Commerce could come up with ideas or events for fundraising in which the community could participate ? It would be a shame to lose such a fun festival or move it to The Weirs, which already hosts Bike Week as its big event. Hopefully community members and businesses can find a way to preserve the Pumpkin Festival, if not for this year, then in future years.
Karin Mattson
Laconia
