I have known Lisa Smart for 30 years. She is a first-time candidate running for the New Hampshire House of Representatives as a Meredith Republican. Let me begin with what Lisa is not. She's not a hard right, radical or extreme politician.
She's a daughter, mother and grandma, a nine-year cancer survivor with a strong appreciation of life and family values. She and her daughter both graduated from I-LHS and her older grandkids attend there now.
Lisa's also not afraid of hard work. She cleaned houses, worked in the medical field with humans and animals, put herself through NHTI in the radiologic program, and worked clinical rotations, always while being a full-time single mom. Although retired, she still holds her license in X-ray, MRI, mammography and is a Realtor. She wants to use her medical experience to work on the Health and Human Services Committee in Concord, finding solutions to NH mental health issues and drug abuse.
She and her husband, Steve, run a small farm, raising all of their own food. They have cattle and chickens with a large garden for canning and freezing food for the year. Her appreciation of the environment also makes her perfect for the NH Agriculture Committee.
Lisa is easy to talk to, a great listener, asks thoughtful questions, thinks before acting, has a plethora of common sense, and is the person Meredith needs in Concord to fix many problems that have arisen from both sides this year. She is a voice for true transparency, reason and responsibility.
Lisa won a spot to the general election with 531 votes in the primary. She enjoys meeting people and can be reached at sayyes2smart@yahoo.com. Please vote Smart on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.