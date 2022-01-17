To The Daily Sun,
About 38 years ago the Inter-Lakes PTO was formed. I joined to meet people, help organize fundraisers, and write press releases. Our first big project was rebuilding the playgrounds at Inter-Lakes Elementary and Lang Street schools. The entire community pitched in as the TIRE-Tanic and other fun structures were assembled from tires. The kids, many of whom are now parents themselves, had so much fun and I still have a video and slide show of the opening day.
After that, many family oriented activities began, like the annual Sock Hop and Cake Walk with Annie and the Orphans. Every penny raised, then and now, helped pay for extras in the schools, including artists in schools, field trips, and countless other requests from staff. As a spin-off, an I-LES volunteer group was also formed, teaching the Great Books Program, augmenting classroom learning with special events, and helping classroom teachers.
Later, I added the I-L Boosters to my volunteer groups. Who could forget Wendell Whitcher at Hart's, acting as master of ceremonies for awards, or Dee Dee Horne always sitting in the same spot on the bleachers for every athletic event, cheering on her students? Money was raised then and now to help sponsor school athletic endeavors.
Over time, FAME, or Friends Assisting Music Education, was born specifically to raise funds for district music programs. Remember the annual Variety Show with Steve Kelly and The Educators as headliners? We had musical talent from professional adults to tiny pre-schoolers — it was fun to organize with help from many. The first show had 25 participants and 15 years later, 224 people were involved.
From the beginning years to the near present, no matter who sat in the superintendent's chair, these groups were appreciated and fell under the umbrella of the school district's insurance and some non-profit status also. Parents, administration, staff, and community came together for the kids.
Recently, things changed for school volunteer groups. As I understand it, they can continue activities under the school insurance by blending their group into the student activity account, following district guidelines, and turning all funding over to the Humiston Building; OR they can shut down all activities until becoming completely independent by buying expensive insurance policies and waiting months for state forms to clear. (The I-L PTO was shut down mid-October and still waits for non-profit status.)
Obviously, insurance companies are scamming a great deal of money on option 2. What I don't get is option 1. If the district is able to continue these groups on school insurance, why do they actually have to hand over their funding and follow the existing district guidelines? Clearly, these volunteer groups are not part of the student activity fund, so why can't separate guidelines be written, specific to them? A guideline is a suggestion. Volunteer groups are lifelines for kids and staff. What a shame that Superintendent Mary Moriarty, Assistant Trish Temporino, and our school board don't appreciate what has worked for many years, thanks to volunteers.
Karen Sticht
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.