Before the primary election, full-page ads were in the media from Citizens For Belknap instructing residents to vote only for specific NH House of Representative Republican hopefuls. Candidates were in three categories — conservatives were labeled "radicals,” getting X's by their names. Republicans with more liberal values got a check, and some were just ignored.
Citizens for Belknap representatives campaigned outside polling places, some donning purple aprons, trying hard to convince people that they are nonpartisan and responsible, handing out cheat sheets for "correct" voter choices. Democrats were encouraged earlier to switch to independents so they could vote the Republican ballot and influence the outcome. Approximately 400 undeclared voters took Meredith Republican ballots.
Curious about Citizens for Belknap, I began asking for names, meeting times and what criteria was used for endorsements. Silence reigned until Prudy Veysey (Gilmanton) proudly explained in the Daily Sun (Oct. 6) the "deep dive" stalking techniques used, assuring us that we can trust her and the anonymous committee to know who's best.
As power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, the C4B website stated, "Despite our efforts, some extreme candidates survived the primary. We must again count on you to make sure those extremists are not elected." And, reminiscent of Hitler, "We are committed to helping our citizens rid Belknap County of this invasive species." Seriously? On a massive power trip right now to outsmart/con the voters, the new guide bestows blessings onto nearly all of the county's far-left and left-leaning candidates, with anticipation of monumental success.
Do these people, whoever they are, speak for you? Representing transparency and common sense, I'm voting for Meredith Republican Lisa Smart, and after careful consideration, am writing in primary candidate Jeanne Tofts on Nov. 8 for my representatives. Both will be free-thinking problem solvers in Concord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.