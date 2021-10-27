To The Daily Sun,
On Nov. 2, please consider voting for Jennifer Anderson for school board at-large. I have known Jennifer primarily through her work with the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association and as a member of that board of directors, I can attest to the leadership and professional experience she will bring to the school board. In addition to working with state and city officials, Jennifer also works with motorcyclists and business people from all arenas and all walks of life and she does so with respect and levelheadedness.
Please also consider re-electing Bruce Cheney and Tony Felch to Laconia City Council. I personally know Cheney through his work with the Weirs Action Committee and Felch through his work as the city representative on the Motorcycle Week board. Both councilors are dedicated to the betterment of this city and ensuring a prosperous future we can all be proud of.
Thank you for voting on Nov. 2.
K. Peddlar Bridges
Laconia
