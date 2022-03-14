To The Daily Sun,
Wake up, people.
Recognize HB 1255 for what it really is – mind control. If we can shut down our young people learning the truth of our history, having open discussion of what that means for our future, “we” can control them. If this sounds like something out of a Russia playbook, it is.
If you think what is happening to the people of Ukraine is terrible, it’s knocking at our door from within: within the extremist wing of our own legislators and those around the country. You may not see it in your lifetime if you are my age, but is this what you want for your children and grandchildren?
How dare these extremist elements handcuff and threaten our teachers for just doing their job. Require teachers to take a loyalty oath? How hypocritical. The very same element in our legislature that promotes this gag rule on our educators are the same who have turned against their own oaths of office by pressing for New Hampshire to secede from the United States. Any legislators, here in NH or around the country, who go against their own oath of office (loyalty oath) should immediately be removed from office. The 30 plus who signed a letter to that effect months ago and the recent 13 who advocated for same are still holding office and creating havoc. How are they abiding by their loyalty oath? Who is going to propose a bill to hold legislators accountable for turning against their oath?
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
