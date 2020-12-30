To The Daily Sun,
Dave Testerman: Heading, front page of the Monitor “Reps seek to dissolve NH state government.” Would they care to elaborate on the specifics of the plan? Would you eliminate all state departments? Would you eliminate all city/town departments and government? How would the state continue to function (or not) during a transition period? Would you get rid of the judiciary since courts throughout the land have not bought into the conspiracy theory that the election was fraudulent? And, if the election was fraudulent, I guess the recently elected legislators need to go as well.
Oh, wait a minute! Quote from article: “ . . . Testerman said that he wasn’t resigning, but that the letter was intended as a message that the way Sununu has approached his COVID emergency order has been unconstitutional,” and he went on to say the Nov. 3, elections was illegitimate. You, your wife Karen and 35 other signers were just kidding – just sending a message! Apparently you weren’t too busy serving the people of your community to come up with this document.
Since you and Mrs. Testerman and the 35 other people who signed this document are so disdainful of the democratic process, it would be hypocritical for any of you to continue in your current posts. The honorable thing would be for you all to resign.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
