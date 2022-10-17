Gov. Chris Sununu pretends to be a moderate, but he is anything but. His abortion plan attached to the budget, which interferes with a woman’s right to seek appropriate medical attention; his school voucher program, which takes money away from our public schools (appointing a head of the Department of Education totally unqualified); blaming Democrats for inflation and utility bills (not true); all examples point to his embrace of outside influences. Let’s talk energy.
Sununu is responsible for us being at the mercy of the fossil fuel industry, which he continually protects. Sununu diverted Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative funds to consumer rebates, which averaged a piddly $7.50 per household. Over the objection of 12 out of 13 mayors, Sununu vetoed bills that would implement net metering, which would reduce municipal energy costs.
Sununu’s Public Utility Commission (one member a climate change denier, another with no energy background) has blocked funding to NH Saves, which would cut monthly energy costs to households, while neighboring states have embraced solar and wind technology at considerable savings to residents.
Sununu appointees have decimated NH Saves, whose energy efficiency projects have kept hundreds of millions of dollars in the NH economy. We currently spend $6 billion annually in fuel costs to entities outside of our state for heating oil or gas.
Sununu continually fails the people of NH. It’s time for a new governor. Please vote for Tom Sherman.
