To The Daily Sun,
When questioned about SB 155 which would prohibit public and private schools to require vaccines unless they have been in use for at least 10 years, Rep. Terry Roy said, “We cannot make excuses to take people’s bodily autonomy away from them because its good for the common good.” I hope that Rep. Roy and all those legislatures who agree with that statement remember this when they are faced with bills affecting women and family personal health care decisions, bills that do not “affect the common good.”
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
