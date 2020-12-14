To The Daily Sun,
Overwhelmed. Joyous. Tearful. Surprised. Grateful. Feeling so many emotions as I think about how the community came together in the middle of a historic pandemic. This year we transformed how to raise funds to address the needs of local kids, needs that are certainly more pressing than ever. The $249,406 Community Challenge total, included in the $435,809 Children’s Auction tally, is something to celebrate. This exceptional achievement was reached in spite of new challenges experienced on many personal, work, business and community levels.
Dozens of team captains, their team members and hundreds of supporters and businesses put their hearts and souls into the “It’s for the Kids Community Challenge.” I want to share my appreciation to everyone who supported Tagg Team . . . way too many to list here. Many gave whatever amount possible, asked friends and family to help, volunteered valuable time and talent, gathered auction items, sold Children’s Auction ornaments and collected food pantry items. Following the legacy of participation over decades, the auction flowed very smoothly from beginning to the end . . . hat's off to everyone who made it a year to remember.
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Healthy, Happy New Year.
Judi Taggart
Tagg Team Captain
Gilford
