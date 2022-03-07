To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Luckovich's political cartoon in your March 5 edition strikes a new low for Mr. Luckovich and your paper. The cartoon grossly misrepresents reality, is particularly offensive and unhelpful. Others have questioned your choice of Mr. Luckovich as a contributor to your paper. His latest compels me to join those who wonder why you carry Luckovich's work. Maybe you should pose a question to your readership about what it thinks of Mr. Luckovich's pieces. Thank you for this opportunity to weigh in.
Joyce Donohue
Laconia
