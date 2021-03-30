To The Daily Sun,
First off, Thank you Mr. Tjaden and Mr. Kirk for their articles. Their words are not falling on deaf ears – well, except for the ones who are just naïve. Those people know who they are. They are the ones that think cars, trucks and equipment can run on fairy dust and unicorn farts. They don’t realize how important oil is. It is used to move tons of goods across the country every day. It also powers jets so people can travel, etc. Try to run a loaded tractor trailer or an airplane with an electric motor.
As far as laying off 11,000+ workers during his first days as President, Mr. Kerry said those workers can just go make solar panels. Yah right!
Everyone is crying about climate change, but after COVID, recycling centers shut down and tons of plastic has been pouring into our landfills and oceans. I recycle, it kills me to have to throw so much plastic into the regular garbage, to go to landfills. I don’t hear anybody complaining about this. Towns say they stopped recycling plastics because they’re not making money on it any more. Well maybe some of the $1.9 trillion should go to recycling efforts & environmental programs? Seeing as that only 9% of the almost $2 trillion is actually being used for COVID relief. The rest is going to other countries.
In Mr. Weinreb’s first paragraph on Saturday he states that Ms. James lacked compassion for the common brotherhood of man (or woman). But he goes on to bash Trump supporters? Not very compassionate! Back in 2016 I reluctantly voted for Trump. I had no choice, mostly because I could not let a communist take office again! But lo and behold it happened in 2020 anyways. At least we experienced some incredible growth during the few years we had President Trump! Terrible guy he was, huh? He donated his paychecks to veterans groups and alcoholism programs. How evil. Initially I had my doubts about Donald Trump, but now I thank God he was the POTUS.
Next, Biden is only unraveling Trump's accomplishments out of spite. Why on Earth would you reinstate millions in taxpayer money to go to foreign countries so people can get abortions?
As far as the border goes, it’s sad that the only way we got to see the crisis at the border was for someone to leak videos of the detention facilities, because the administration put a gag order on CBP agents. He created this gigantic mess at the border. Watch some of the videos online. Some of the pods that should hold 80 people have hundreds packed in. Not to mention our leader, up until recently, was not allowed to answer any questions of the press, unless they were prescreened!
One more thing! If you read only one book, make it: Color, Communism & Common Sense by Manning Johnson. It will open your eyes to what is happening here, again.
Josh Reynolds
New Hampton
