To The Daily Sun,
To The Gilford Rotary Club:
You truly came to the rescue at Wesley Woods Retirement Community. We would like the public to be aware of just one more giving activity from the Gilford Rotary.
What a pleasure it was to have the chance to meet many of your members as you all worked together these past few weeks. The Wesley Woods residents had hoped we could find a way to restore the area by our Community Room. It was basically a barren, wasted space serving no use.
Some flower beds and fencing had been in place for many years, but were in need of a "face lift."
When Rita Pierce, one of our residents and a Gilford Rotarian suggested that the Gilford Rotary might be interested in volunteering to help restore the area by providing support, both financially and in manual labor, we knew that what had been a dream could now become a reality!
The work by the Rotary volunteers was done so willingly, so thoughtfully and skillfully that it was a please to see them and help where we could. I wish I could thank each of them personally, but I hope that this thank you note will do that.
God bless and thank you all!
John Cosgriff
for the Wesley Woods Residents
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.