To The Daily Sun,
Once again, there is a push for using taxpayer money to build a multi-million dollar recreation center.
Article 7 asks for $865,000 on improvements to the Town Function Hall (former Lion’s Club) to provide a “commercial kitchen, secure storage and office areas”. I have no problem with making these improvements. The senior meals program is a good and needed service. However, the Selectboard and the Advisory Budget Committee have all “not recommended” this article. Perhaps they want this killed because of budget considerations and not just clearing the field for the latest gymnasium/recreation center/pool proposal that is sitting on the back burner.
Article 8 asks to further fund ($750,000) the yet undefined “community/senior center”. The majority of members of the Selectboard and one member of the Advisory Budget Committee have “not recommended” this. I agree. This is putting money into a project that we don’t need. The existence of this fund will be used as the excuse “we already have this money – now we have to spend it”.
Article 23 asks to change the date for Town Meeting back to March. Why? The current May date allows more citizens to attend without concern for bad weather. Let’s keep it.
Passage of articles 8 and 23 will advance the cause of folks who believe that the town property values will increase if we have a $10–15 million swimming pool/gymnasium. Others fear that the increased taxes required will actually make Moultonborough a less desirable place to live. This would force the taxpayer to pay for – not just the initial enormous cost, but many hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to run and maintain it.
Please vote no on articles 8 and 23.
Josh Bartlett
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.