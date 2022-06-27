To The Daily Sun,
The petitioners request the select board to call a Special Town meeting as soon as New Hampshire law allows. The following article is to be on said warrant.
"Shall we adopt the provisions of RSA 40:13 (known as SB 2) to allow official ballot voting on all issues before the Town of Moultonborough, NH of Carroll County on the second Tuesday of May?"
This petition provides for a forum for a town meeting to discuss and debate to adopt SB 2, created in 1995. If approved, then all warrant articles starting in 2023 will be on a ballot on the second Tuesday in May, just like voting now, for the selectboard and other officials, with no need to go anywhere else to vote yes or no. There will be a public meeting (deliberative session) a month before, to become more familiar with the warrant, and possibly amend.
I won't comment regarding RSA 40:14, but to say attorneys are aware.
I will not go on and on about the pros and cons of SB 2 other than to say times change. Just Google and you'll find tons, from different decades, as well as 2022. Moultonborough has tried before, at least three times... but before today's internet media and communication.
SB 2 deliberative sessions and traditional town meeting sessions can both be “hijacked” by a small group. Debates and verbal jousting can occur at both. A big differences is traditional vote is voted that day. SB 2 you can still vote no a month later. At least in Moultonborough, on controversial issues, folks already know how they are going to vote. Most of those require a bond that must legally voted first. Why not do it quickly.
Moultonborough residents: Please email Mobosb2@gmail.com, and the petition file will be forwarded. Please.
Joseph Cormier
Moultonborough
