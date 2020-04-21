To The Daily Sun,
i know how terrible this virus has been, having lost my aunt to the coronavirus last week. If there is anything good, go outside and take a deep breath. This is the cleanest air we have ever had since the invention of the car.
i have friends in California and they told me there is no haze and dirty air and pollution. i think that the residents were very surprised and that has been the talk of the city
I hope and pray this virus will be wiped out soon but what a brief sensation it was. Maybe someday there will be a time when this kind of air will be permanent.
Jordan Lassoff
Belknap County Nursing Home
Laconia
