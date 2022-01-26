To The Daily Sun,
Kenneth L. Bowers of Wolfeboro, $9,000 debt per person is our current obligation, not $900,000 dollars. Math is important. In 2016 the debt was $19.98 trillion. In 2020 it was $27.75 trillion. A 40% increase in just four years.
Jon Hildreth
Laconia
