To The Daily Sun,
During one of the worst weeks of the nine-month long pandemic, we were given two gifts - the initial shipments of the FDA approved vaccine and the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of the Texas lawsuit that attempted to overturn the presidential election results.
Not since the American Civil War has such a deep fissure existed amongst our citizens. As we begin to exit this long dark tunnel we must choose the post-war path of Lincoln, Grant and Sherman - "to not let vindictiveness and hatred control the future." Even Confederate General James Longstreet, after four years of unspeakable bloodshed, stated, ”Why do men fight who were born to be brothers?”
The traditional motto of our United States, E pluribus unum (Out of many, one), remains relevant. As we move forward, it is time to reflect on how we will behave toward our neighbor, how we will interact with our environment, and how we must remain ever vigilant in safeguarding our representative democracy.
John T. Goegel
Canterbury
