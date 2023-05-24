Camp West photo

Lt. Patrick Joseph Kelly and Tech. Sgt. Morgan Vincent Desmond.

To The Daily Sun,

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance; a day when we honor those men and women who fought and died to safeguard the essential principles upon which this country was founded. The Ukrainians’ current fight to preserve their sovereignty in a war of aggression by a totalitarian state is a reminder of a worldwide struggle for freedom more than 75 years ago.

