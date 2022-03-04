To The Daily Sun,
I strongly urge Canterbury citizens to vote to elect Kent Ruesswick to the selectboard on March 8. Kent is a long time resident of Canterbury and a UNH graduate whose community service and public spirit is widely acknowledged. He has served on the zoning board, as a trustee of the trust funds, as a cemetery trustee and as a volunteer member of the Canterbury Fire Department. He is currently serving as chair of the planning board and is the cemetery sexton. In 2004 Kent served as chair of the Center Project which met a two-thirds vote to expand and relocate the safety complex and library, expand the town hall, and create a meetinghouse. He is environmentally conscious and his future decisions on behalf of the town will consider the impact of climate change. There are immediate town issues involving the transfer station and Maple Grove Cemetery that will require the expertise and experience that Kent Ruesswick will provide.
John T. Goegel
Canterbury
