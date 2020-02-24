To The Daily Sun,
I am supporting John Sellers for Bristol Select Board because Bristol needs to have a new, fresh set of ideas on how Bristol should be moving forward.
Bristol has not moved forward in areas that would improve our tax situation. The only direction we are moving in is making Bristol a more expensive place to live, especially for folks on a fixed budget (aka the elderly). Grandiose ideas on town halls, expanding sewer to the lake, a new fire station and an upgraded police station are some of the projects that were on the table that either need to be rolled back or eliminated. There is a need for improvements to these facilities but we need a new vision with a different approach to bring forth realistic-sized projects to fit Bristol’s need, not somebody’s wants. We shouldn’t be hiring architects to come up with pipe dream projects, wasting our tax dollars.
John Sellers’ background as a number-cruncher helps him make sense of Bristol’s ever-expanding budget. As an example, he has worked on Bristol’s EMT service costs and saw how the adjacent towns have been taking advantage of Bristol taxpayers. John Sellers has advocated for the taxpayers in many ways and has been proactive with blunting our excessive spending.
John Sellers would be a great addition and a change to our present Select Board. Vote Sellers.
Ernie Richards
Bristol
