After reading the ridiculous letters on vote out representatives who caused Gunstock chaos last week, you should be able to see right through what the writer was telling the voters of Belknap. When someone says 10 of the 18 delegates must be voted out you really have to wonder why they say that. Does the writer really think the people that voted for these delegates two years ago are stupid, ignorant and made a mistake? People of Belknap County don’t fall for these progressive tactics, instead start looking at what really has happened at Gunstock (questions asked and an audit) and who the real RINOs are in the Belknap Delegation.
For Peter Ness and Dr. David Strang to resign was wrong, but I can understand it, especially being attacked by a tyrannical mob of people including Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert who really caused the chaos.
I am sure the people of Belknap would like to see the cause for commissioners being asked to resign.
So, what is the cause? Now, we know Tom Day wrote checks to Chris Sununu’s PAC. What else is wrong at Gunstock? All public servants must be held accountable especially Tom Day and the senior management at Gunstock otherwise potential misuse of taxpayers money starts taking place.
If the writer wanted delegates gone, he should start with the RINOs, but he won’t because he is only trying to sow confusion to the people of Belknap County. To find out who a real RINO is, ask one of the 10 delegates he named, they will know. Think — who is trying to sow chaos?
The people of Belknap should be extremely proud of what these 10 delegates did for them by holding the line against Democrat progressive liberals and making people accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.