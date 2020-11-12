To The Daily Sun,
I read in The Laconia Daily Sun the other day an article titled, “false claims of voter fraud pushed by Trump thrive online.” Really, they are calling the president of the USA a liar? In my opinion I can only assume that the reporters of the Associated Press (Amanda Seitz, David Klepper and Barbara Ortutay) who wrote this story must have PROOF there are NO FALSE CLAIMS of voting fraud! I would like to see their proof. Did they investigate ALL allegations or cherry picked a couple of them? Did they go through EVERY ballot in several problem states? Until they do so, they cannot be a trusted source.
How thoughtless is The Laconia Daily Sun to think we are stupid, dumb, ignorant, readers! Why would The Daily Sun allow junk like this into their paper? I can only assume the AP and Daily Sun want us to believe everything Trump says is a lie, his supporters are liars and anyone who files an election allegation is lying too. How arrogant is the Associated Press in thinking we will believe whatever they print? I guess if these writers write it and The Daily Sun prints it, it must be true! Not so fast.
All voters, Democrats, Republicans and Undeclared should want investigations so we find the truth, just like they did with the Russia collusion investigation. Investigations are conducted to verify the truth or falsehood of the allegations. Why would you not want the truth? I guess there could be many reasons why, just think what is at stake!
I found through my lifetime if anyone lies to you once they should not be trusted. Unless, what did Reagan say, “trust but verify”, not bad advice. We all should be responsible enough to verify the information being given to us is true or false. We should never leave truth to The Daily Sun, the Associated Press or any other media outlet or big tech company. We all want our one legal vote to count otherwise why vote at all! Live Free or Die.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.