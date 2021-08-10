To The Daily Sun,
Newfound School District had their school board meeting Aug. 9, to approve the reopening plan. There were about 15 people in attendance to address that the students should not wear masks. The plan was approved which included masks will not be required this school year, BUT . . . if an issue arises then the superintendent has the option to make the students wear masks.
I attended this meeting standing up for our kids and requested the school board and superintendent NEVER require our kids to EVER wear a mask again. Other parents said similar things and quoted different studies against wearing masks. It is a shame that more parents did not come out and tell the school board how damaging the masks have been and the psychological effect it had on our kids. Fifteen people cannot do it all, all of us must stand up for the kids in our community/district.
The district should be teaching our kids and we need to be parenting. Masks don’t work because kids being kids will never wear them correctly 100 percent of the time and science has proven the molecules are so tiny, they pass through the masks.
Stop this nonsense and tell the school district that your child will never wear a mask again unless you say they will.
On another note, I had only two school board members from Bristol and New Hampton state they are against critical race theory being taught. The other school board members would not even reply to my email (keep this in mind when it comes time to vote in March). The superintendent also assured me that CRT is not being taught and has no plans to teach it and it is not being taught by any other name.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.