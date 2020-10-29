To The Daily Sun,
As an undeclared voter here are several reasons why I am voting the Republican (RED) ticket this year and I hope I can convince you to do the same.
Like his style or not, Donald Trump gets things done. The wall is being built and we have borders again. We’re able to say Merry Christmas again. He will not allow 11 million illegal immigrants to become citizens without some form of vetting first. There are many, many, many, other reasons to vote for Trump, but one last reason is he is draining the swamp from blood sucking creatures like Biden, Shaheen and Kuster that have spent too much time in office. Term limits, sure, I like that idea.
Even though Corky Messner is new to NH and running for US Senate against Jeanne Shaheen, I will still support him because Shaheen voted against Amy Coney Barrett to become a Supreme Court Justice, making it political, yet Amy has impeccable credentials. I met Messner and he will stand up for our constitution and amendments. He will support and pass a CARES bill without the fluff to bail out badly run cities and states who have spent their worker’s retirement money.
Steve Negron who is running for US Congress against Ann Kuster is worth my vote as well. Kuster, who cannot even stand on her own without asking for Pelosi’s permission has been useless to most of NH’s citizens. Steve will protect our gun rights and all the Amendments. Steve is for finding solutions to solve the ever-raising health care costs. Steve Negron is for the people of N.H.
Joe Kenney (Executive Counsel), Bob Giuda (State Senate), Ned Gordon and Kendall Hughes (State Representative) are all against mandatory vaccinations, an income tax and sales tax. All these candidates running are constitutionalist and will protect our freedoms and liberties. We need these candidates to win so we do not lose any more of our liberties.
Vote this year to protect our liberties. Once we lose our liberties, we may never get them back. Vote to Live Free or Die, the NH way.
John Sellers
Bristol
