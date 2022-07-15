To The Daily Sun,
My name is John Randlett. I would like to announce my candidacy for register of deeds for Grafton County. I have over 40 years of accounting and managerial experience, over 20 years of budget experience.
I have lived in Plymouth for 18 years. I have served more than seven years on the planning board and seven years on the selectboard, serving as chair for three of those years. I have served as board treasurer for a Plymouth nonprofit for 15 years. I am a team player and look forward to using my skills to help Grafton County grow and prosper. I would appreciate your vote and support in the upcoming elections.
John Randlett
Plymouth
