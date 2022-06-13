To The Daily Sun,
I heard the Biden administration is floating the idea of withholding federal lunch program money unless schools go along with their radical agenda of allowing transgender girls to use the boys facilities and vise versa, this is outrageous. And by that I don't mean allowing girls to use the boys facilities, (although I think that also is outrageous), the outrageous part is they have no problem holding children hostage and using them as pawns to get what they want. I thought that is what socialist and communist countries did.
I like to talk to people and I've met a lot of different people in Laconia, at least on a surface level, and I don't see any of them going along with this radical bull. Are these the kind of radical plans we can expect from this administration for the next two and a half years?
Joe Biden ran on the promise of uniting our country after it was divided by a Russian collusion hoax, started, we have learned, by Hillary Clinton herself, yet he has not only failed to unify it, he has gone out of his way to divide it. The midterm elections are this November and we need to vote these radicals out of office before they destroy this great nation of ours. Maggie Hassan has gone along with every radical bill that has gone to a vote, we have to remove her from office as she is afraid of voting against the Democratic party regardless of what whacko thing they present. This is not the Democratic party of yesterday, they have lost their minds. Let's get the the radicals out of office before they ruin everything that Americans have died for in war, and worked so very hard to obtain (not to mention our standing in the world) in our great history.
John Ohanasian
Laconia
