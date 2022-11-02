During the three forums for New Hampshire candidates running for Madison, Tamworth and Moultonborough, incumbent Karel Crawford was absent 66% of the time.

She might have good reasons for missing two of the three forums, however, it’s part of a larger pattern. In the 2021-22 session of the state Legislature, according to Citizens Count, she only voted about half the time on crucial roll call votes. The average legislator voted 88% of the time. She didn’t vote on 70 separate bills in just February and March of 2019 and didn’t vote on 58 in the same months in 2018, according to NH General Court records.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.