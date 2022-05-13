To The Daily Sun,
I write this to communicate my goals in running for a seat on the New Hampshire Electric Co-op Board.
I have served on other boards, learning from experience that the duty of a board is to guide, think strategically, and ensure the chief executive officer is right for the business. Positions on a hospital board, Central Vermont Public Service (an electrical utility), and Union Bank with a footprint in NH and VT have provided experience to become an effective director while supporting the executives who lead. Specifically, CVPS experience helped acquire perspective on electrical grid management and energy sourcing.
My career was in a globally-based business (Weidmann) with a major facility in St. Johnsbury. We provided electrical insulation for all major manufacturers of power transformers on the grid, and offered value-added services including transformer design and transformer failure analysis.
NHEC infrastructure includes assets which could greatly aid broadband accessibility, especially to underserved Co-op members. NHEC should endeavor to apply its assets in a self-supporting business fashion to provide members access to high-speed internet. That said, NHEC’s prime responsibility is to provide cost-effective, reliable power to members. Cost management, energy sourcing, and valuing of our employee base are each critical to NHEC’s success.
I would enjoy working with engaged professionals to generate a team approach, meeting the challenges facing NHEC.
I would be grateful for your vote as a Co-op member in this month of May.
John Goodrich
Littleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.