To The Daily Sun,
Many of your readers pay their electric bills to the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, which provides power to 85,000 households, businesses, and agencies in 118 towns. The member-owned utility has provided reliable service for 82 years.
I am running for a seat on NHEC’s board. I believe the member-owned utility has a tremendous dual opportunity. It is ideally positioned to provide reliable, affordable broadband — a 21st-century necessity, as the pandemic has shown. And it also has an opportunity to build a next-generation “smart” power grid that increases efficiency, lowers cost and protects the environment. These goals are synergistic — they benefit each other and the utility’s overall fiscal health, since they rely on the same fiber-optic technology.
I have an insider’s view of the power industry. For 37 years I worked globally for a highly regarded producer of electric power insulation technology. I recently returned to my hometown of Littleton and offer a rural perspective. I fully appreciate smaller communities across our state and understand their need to be connected to the world. I have extensive volunteer experience on school and hospital boards, planning commissions, and business groups.
NHEC members recently received online and mailed ballots for the annual board election. Balloting closes on June 10. If you’ve misplaced your ballot, log on to your NHEC account and click on the “Vote Now” button.
I hope you will elect me to serve you as a co-op board member in the exciting time ahead.
John Goodrich
Littleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.