To The Daily Sun,
I would like to congratulate Tom Day, mountain manager at our county-owned ski area, along with Gary Kiedaisch, chair, and Brian Gallager, vice chair, of the Gunstock Area Commission. What they have accomplished in the past two years with Gunstock is simply amazing.
Finally, Gunstock is making money and able to decrease its debt owed to Belknap County. In my eyes that is only a start. We have the right people in place with the vision, ambition and experience to continue something we have not had in the past.
Being a member of the Gilford Conservation Commission, I and the rest of the commission were privileged to view the proposed future plans for our recreation complex at our last meeting. These plans will be able to be viewed by the public on Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Gunstock. Any county resident or taxpayer that has an interest in Gunstock should try to make a point of attending this presentation. If the Gunstock commission is allowed to make their plan a reality, our facility could very well be the engine that drives our county budget in the future. We have the right people in place to do just that. The obstacle is Mike Sylvia, chair of the county delegation, along with Norm Silber and his group of small-thinking followers. As voters, we all need to put them on the shelf and put forward thinking people in their place.
Our lakes and many other attractions in our region is what drives our economy.
Our second home taxpayers along with tourists that visit our region spin off jobs for most all of us. That is what most of our industry in the Lakes Region is based upon.
We've done a good job of protecting our surrounding natural resources. We can better accomplish all these positives by electing people with vision.
It is critical for the benefit of us all.
John Goodhue
Gilford
