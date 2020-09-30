To The Daily Sun,
I just received my absentee ballot for the general election. I was very surprised when I read the affidavit that must be signed when you submit the ballot. There is no wording either in the affidavit or ballot instructions confirming that being potentially vulnerable to Covid-19 is a valid reason for submitting the absentee ballot and which clearly points out which of the two affidavits need to be signed for that situation. I had to do some research to verify that the affidavit which refers to "physical disability" is the appropriate affidavit to sign if you are using potential vulnerability to Covid-19 as the reason for submitting an absentee ballot.
The state could have at least stated that in the (barely readable) instructions so that it is clear to voters, especially those who may not have the tools to verify that information or who reason that they have no physical disability and be in a quandary on which affidavit to sign. I wonder how many ballots will be disqualified or not received because people sign the wrong affidavit or don't submit the ballot because they feel neither of the affidavits apply to them.
Also, the envelope states that the envelope may require additional postage. Why can't the state verify with the USPS what postage is required on a completed ballot with its envelopes since its weight should not vary from ballot to ballot in each jurisdiction and print that on the envelope? I think that it is about time that we had a new Secretary of State.
John Ford
Laconia
