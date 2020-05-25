To The Daily Sun,
The Coronavirus, The shutdown, Hydroxychloroquine, and other things:
The controversy over Hydroxychloroquine seems to be telling. I don't know about the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine but the way the debate over it is playing out in the media is telling. Look I'm just watching and trying to make sense of things.
The first that I'd heard of Hydroxychloroquine in relation to the coronavirus was from President Trump. Early on he said many doctors were reporting positive results using it. Some in combination with certain antibiotics. He recommended that it should be cleared for off label use for COVID-19. It was. He recommended that people consult their doctor concerning taking it.
It is a drug that has been used safely for other conditions for decades. From what I understand we have an abundant supply of it, though there were shortages at the beginning, and it is inexpensive. I even heard reports on the theory of how it and certain antibiotics used together were thought to help combat the virus.
As far as I know in modern history we have never shut down a country for a pandemic. The effects have been devastating especially for the poor and small businesses if you're not deemed essential. Stimulus help in the short term, but if people stop making things there will be nothing to be had. Yet, according to the media, if you challenge this new "wisdom" of shutting down, you want to kill people. Trump's bad for wanting to open the economy; he wants to kill people is what they seem to infer. But Andrew Cuomo, the media it seems wants to promote, quite callously required nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patients. Nursing home patients are among those at high risk that we are supposed to be trying to protect.
A bad economy is bad for Trump. So why is the media attacking a plentifully available low-cost drug, that has been used safely for other conditions for decades, that might help many? They have been attacking it (an example would be continually putting forward flawed studies on its efficacy) not just urging reasonable caution, like consult your doctor. It's like they don't want people to ask about it or consider it. It seems like they are afraid that this administered in the right dosages with the right timing with the consultation of a doctor who knows you, might prove to be an effective remedy to the virus for the many, and this crisis that they hope hurts President Trump will be short-lived.
I'm asking the question, because from what I'm seeing this looks like a possible motive. I just hope when this is over we're not in a situation where we find out that this drug would have helped most cases but people were scared away from even asking about it.
John Demakowski
Franklin
