To The Daily Sun,
I hear people who are trying to frame President Donald Trump, saying he instigated the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6; that his saying that the election was stolen, and wanting the process to be paused to have time to investigate allegations of election fraud was not protected free speech. They liken it to a man crying fire in a crowded theater; therefore they say he is guilty of inciting a riot or an insurrection as they would have it, though it wasn't. Yet if he was being honest, for there were many serious allegations of fraud and wrongdoing that were never adjudicated and much evidence of ballot harvesting, then he was right and the building was on fire, and he was telling the truth and almost no one in government wanted to look at it. That by very definition is protected speech.
So the Jan. 6 committee, if they were looking to find the truth, would do better to find who on the scene actually instigated the crowd to break the law and do damage and cause a riot.
Also, the question needs to be asked who had the most to gain if the crowd got out of control?
That is if the committee has not already prejudged these matters and is actually looking to find the truth.
Justice and truth, have we forgotten what they are?
John Demakowski
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.