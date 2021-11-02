To The Daily Sun,
If you look at the founding of our country, it wasn't merely taxation without representation, though that was part of it. It wasn't about slavery though that was present. It was that during a century or more of benign neglect by the British government the colonies formed local representative governments and learned to govern themselves quite effectively. Eventually what the British at the first viewed as mostly inconsequential colonies; they came to see them as important and wanted to exercise political control of them not paying attention to the functioning governments the people had established. Well, the people rebelled. They had already been governing themselves for over 100 years and now Great Britain was telling them that they should not be able to do this. This is what in essence the Revolutionary War was about.
I see a similar phenomenon playing itself out today except it is on a larger scale. We have corporate giants planning on a global scale on how to rule the world with an iron fist. But in the U.S., you have a remnant of people who still remember and read the old accounts, the promises of liberty, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the right to peacefully assemble, the government of the people, by the people, and for the people. We remember a people who wrote in their founding document of reliance on God to see the justness of their cause and grant them victory. Yes, there was a need to abolish slavery and that was accomplished again through the reliance on God.
Today we see this global elite and their proxies in every level of government saying the same thing: you are no longer capable of governing yourselves, we know better than you, we have the experts; trying to force with a heavy hand their edicts on us common people, whom they claim are just too dull to understand.
We see that they take oaths of fealty to our constitution with no intention of keeping it. Truth it seems is no longer even a consideration. The question is, will we step up in courage with this remnant of patriots or will we be the generation that could not keep our republic? This is what is at stake.
John Demakowski
Franklin
