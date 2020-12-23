To The Daily Sun,
You in high places who do the bidding of principalities be on notice. You think that you have successfully stolen this election from the American people and from President Trump. You have judged wrongly. You think that there is no one to intervene to stop you. You have awakened the church and we will pray to the Lord most high, through the Holy Spirit and Jesus Christ. Our cries will be heard by Him who is just and who has all authority, and power, and your plans will be thwarted.
John Demakowski
Franklin
