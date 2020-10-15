To The Daily Sun,
It is my honor and privilege to write in support of Mike Bordes for state representative to represent Laconia. He is a fiscal conservative who believes in a strong economy, creating jobs, low taxes, adequate funding for first responders, and a safe district for citizens to work, live, and raise a family.
Mike is a very compassionate, caring, and a hard worker. He has a Laconia-first mentality who will work hard for the residents. This is the mentality that is severely lacking in local politics. He is very knowledgeable with the issues effecting the area and that is a very important qualification.
Mike advocates and offers solutions. He is a true leader. He is very dedicated and involved in the community and wants to bring his dedication to the Statehouse as Laconia's next state representative.
Please join me in supporting and voting for Mike Bordes for state representative on November 3.
John Adams
Laconia
