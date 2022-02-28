To The Daily Sun,
Just an observation.
Found the comics, jumble and crosswords quite easy on Feb. 24... sorry, a bit of sarcasm. Everyone is due a mistake once in awhile. Really enjoy the paper.
Joe Vitali
Belmont
To The Daily Sun,
Just an observation.
Found the comics, jumble and crosswords quite easy on Feb. 24... sorry, a bit of sarcasm. Everyone is due a mistake once in awhile. Really enjoy the paper.
Joe Vitali
Belmont
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have you made a career change recently? Was it due to the pandemic, or another reason?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.