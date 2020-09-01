To The Daily Sun,
Having just completed 47 years of law enforcement service to Belknap County, the last 20 with the Sheriffs Department, I was pleased to learn that Rich Robinson, who I have known and worked with for many years, is running a campaign for sheriff. The Sheriffs Office recently lost through retirement the only person who was qualified and had the administrative experience to become sheriff.
Rich Robinson, however, has those qualifications. He rose thru the ranks at Sanbornton P.D. to become the chief of police. He served in that position for a number of years, doing an excellent job by all accounts. I worked with Rich many times over the years. He always had a great rapport with not only my department, but with every department in the county.
Rich is very personable, approachable and has the requisite experience to lead the Belknap County Sheriff's Office in the right direction to serve all citizens of the county. As someone who has been around law enforcement for many years, I urge everyone to support Rich Robinson for sheriff.
Joe Schillinger
Laconia
