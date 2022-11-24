Here it is, November 2022, and at least one resident of Laconia is still looking to explain losses suffered by various candidates in the midterm elections. No one likes to see their candidate lose. At this time though, blaming it on the voting machines seems to be just another way of saying the election system in this country does not work. Spreading doubt on the how the system does not work, or trying to undermine it with a lack of trust in election officials (who are our friends and neighbors), is old news.
We have discovered that the system does work. Having these voting machines showing after the 2000 Florida election because of something called "missing chads" resulting in many legal challenges was undoubtedly one of the strongest attempts to shore up some holes in various states by making the accuracy of the vote counting more efficient and more reliable.
On the whole as you look at the country and how its voting system works, you have to be impressed that volunteers (in many cases) whose ties to their community can be shown to be the most reliable system in the world.
In the United States of America an election today is an example of how good government works. It has become obvious that people care about how they do their jobs when counting votes in America. In this last election it was a great job done by great people who are our friends, neighbors and family. We are a country to be proud of when it comes to electing our government representatives. Congratulations to us all. Our system works.
