To The Daily Sun,

Here it is, November 2022, and at least one resident of Laconia is still looking to explain losses suffered by various candidates in the midterm elections. No one likes to see their candidate lose. At this time though, blaming it on the voting machines seems to be just another way of saying the election system in this country does not work. Spreading doubt on the how the system does not work, or trying to undermine it with a lack of trust in election officials (who are our friends and neighbors), is old news.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.