Dear Editor,
It is time for America to speak up and vote their conscience at the polls on Nov. 3 or by returning your absentee ballot. I am speaking as someone who has voted in every election since 1972, as a registered Republican in the early years and transitioned to a registered Independent in the 1990’s. Right now I don’t see or hear anything I can identify with from Trump Republicans.
Democracy is on the ballot in 2020. Americans yearn for so many of the same things – equality, freedom, the precious right to vote and express themselves freely, unity among people, freedom from fear and hatred. We want to live in a country we can be proud of. We want justice for all people to prevail, for all to be treated fairly. We are more alike than we are different. We know we are stronger together – and that requires compromise to re-build unity in our country both locally and at the national level.
Americans need to hear the truth, enough of the lies. We need to be able to trust our elected officials and this goes hand in hand with truth telling. We need elected officials who will listen and are not held back by fear of speaking out in Washington. We need to elect people who will work to solve problems that we cannot solve on our own.
America needs a leader who will lead with compassion, who is rational has a moral compass, and who will seek counsel of trusted advisors. We need leaders who will respectfully listen to all Americans. We need a leader who will ask hard questions and work cooperatively to find creative solutions to the complicated social issues we are faced with – public health, economy prosperity, public education, the environment and more.
It’s not too late to make YOUR voice heard. If you need help finding out if you are registered or how and where to vote, contact your Town Hall or www.iwillvote.com.
Joe Biden has earned my vote.
Joanne Wilhelm
Moultonborough
