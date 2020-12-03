To The Daily Sun,
May I begin by saying God bless to all my Brothers and Sisters who are veterans or first responders; I can witness that the care given at the NH Veterans' Home is the finest available as the spouse of a nurse who worked there for many years.
I am also tired of the media, including your publication, constantly chiming that COVID-19 was the sole cause of death for many elderly. Do you report anything about other contributing health issues? Do you report deaths due soley to flu? Do you report how many people in nursing homes die at this time of year averaged over the last 20 years? I'm not demeaning COVID-19 as a deadly virus and know persons who have been infected (all survived to date.) I also practice common sense precautionary measures as an "elderly" person. My complaint is that the media and CDC figures do not take any additional factors into consideration when reporting cases of this virus, and therefore do not provide the people with accurate information. As the media has lost almost all credibility in my opinion, the figures require additional pinches of salt.
Jim Valtz
Belmont
